Elixinol Global to increase ownership in Elixinol Japan to 50.5%

Elixinol Global (OTCQX:ELLXF) via its wholly owned subsidiary, EXL International Holdings, to own 50.5% of Elixinol Japan for or A$2.2M.

Cash invested will provide working capital to scale the business for anticipated growth in the Japanese market for hemp-derived CBD, foods and skincare

Currently, Elixinol USA holds a 10% interest in Elixinol Japan and Hemp Foods Australia holds a 25% interest in Hemp Foods Japan.

The investment is expected to be completed by 31 October.

Makoto Matsumaru, CEO of Elixinol Japan said, “Using innovative marketing and working with important opinion leaders, we have been building the Elixinol and Hemp Foods ranges into well respected brands in Japan. We have established distribution into the best Japanese supermarkets and outlets, and are now focused on growing our market and sales. This investment from EXL will enable us to further grow the market and retain our reputation as the number one hemp-derived product supplier in the Japanese marketplace."