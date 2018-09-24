Total makes major gas discovery offshore U.K.

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it made a major gas discovery at its Glendronach prospect off the coast of the Shetland islands in the U.K. North Sea.

TOT says preliminary tests on the discovery confirm recoverable resources estimated at ~1T cf; it drilled a well to a final depth of 4,312 meters and encountered a gas column of 42 meters of net pay in a high quality Lower Cretaceous reservoir.

“Glendronach is a significant discovery for Total which gives us access to additional gas resources in one of our core areas and validates our exploration strategy,” says Arnaud Breuillac, head of TOT’s Exploration & Production division.