Tullow Oil comes up dry at Namibia offshore well, to decide on further action

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) says it has plugged and abandoned its Cormorant-1 exploration well in offshore Namibia after finding "non-commercial" hydrocarbons; it was the company sole 2018 exploration well.

But Tullow also says data gathered in the project indicated drilling could be successful in another attempt, saying "gas readings while drilling continue to support the concept that there is a working oil system in the area."

"Most investors are likely to turn their attention to the next potential catalyst - the completion of the Uganda farm-out deal," RBC analysts say; Tullow has said it would reach final investment decisions on its onshore projects in Uganda by year-end 2018 and in Kenya next year.