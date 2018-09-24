KBRwyle lands seat on $28B DoD IAC research and development contract

KBR's (NYSE:KBR) global government services business, KBRwyle, has won a seat on the $28B Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC).

Under this contract, KBRwyle will offer its research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) expertise to meet urgent U.S. defense needs, will also have the opportunity to bid on task orders focused on a wide breadth of technical areas, including weapons systems, military sensing, cybersecurity, C4ISR, sustainment and systems engineering, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, biometrics, and critical infrastructure protection.

Estimated revenue associated with task orders awarded under this contract will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment as they are awarded.