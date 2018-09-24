Great Panther Silver to buy Beadell Resources in stock deal

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) agrees to acquire Beadell Resources, 100% owner and operator of the Tucano gold mine in Brazil, for shares valued at ~$105M.

Under the deal terms, Beadell shareholders will receive 0.0619 GPL common shares for each share of Beadell, resulting in the issuance of ~103.6M GPL shares.

GPL says the deal will result in significant pro forma gold and silver production, with GPL contributing 4M silver equiv. oz. of production in 2018 and Beadell contributing 130K gold oz. in 2018 and a further 163K oz. in 2019, with potential for further increase upon a positive decision to restart Coricancha.