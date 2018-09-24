Favre-Leuba selects WISeKey's cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform to protect its luxury timepieces

Favre-Leuba AG and WISeKey International Holding (OTC:WSKEF) have partnered to implement the WISeAuthentic Blockchain edition to authenticate and protect Favre-Leuba's watches and their owners.

"WISeKey has long been recognized as a leader in providing luxury and other product manufacturers with reliable means to protect their brands against counterfeiting," said Carlos Moreno, VP Corporate Alliances and Partnerships. "The combination of blockchain technology with our secured NFC chips and our WISeAuthentic PKI platform further leverage the unified manner that shield these brands from the harmful effects of counterfeit products, while enhancing transparency into their end consumers and the entire ecosystem."