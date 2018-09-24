Report: Michael Kors nears deal to buy Versace in ~$2B deal

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) has sealed an agreement to take control of Italy's Versace fashion house for ~$2B, with an official announcement expected sometime this week, Reuters reports.

As part of the deal, Blackstone (NYSE:BX), which owns a 20% stake in Versace, would fully exit its holding, while the Versace family, which owns the rest of the company, would keep a role, according to the report.

Several interested groups including Kors, Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) also reportedly looked at Versace in recent months.