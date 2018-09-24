Amarin reports positive results from REDUCE-IT study; shares up 307% premarket

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is up 307% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from its large-scale cardiovascular outcomes study REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa (icosapent ethyl). Results showed that patients receiving 4 g/day of Vascepa experienced ~25% lower risk of a major adverse CV event (MACE) compared to placebo.

Detailed results will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on November 10 in Chicago.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.

Previously: Amarin almost there with REDUCE-IT; shares up 28% premarket (Jan. 23)