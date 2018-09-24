Digital Realty buying Ascenty for $1.8B

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) moves into Latin America with an agreement to buy Brazil's Ascenty. A subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) will fund half of the necessary equity investment (about $613M) in exchange for a 49% interest in the JV which will eventually own Ascenty.

The deal price (plus about $425M to complete currently under-construction centers) represents about 15-15.5x forward-stabilized EBITDA.

Closing is expected in Q4.

Source: Press Release

Alongside, DLR is offering 8.5M shares to help fund its part of the purchase.

Source: Press Release