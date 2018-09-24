Peak resorts to acquire Snow Time for $76M

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) to acquire privately-held Snow Time, Inc. for $76M in total consideration, includes $70M payable in cash and $6M payable in company common shares.

Snow Time owns and operates three ski resorts in Pennsylvania: Liberty Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort and Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Snow Time generated approximately $50M in revenue and approximately $11M in adjusted EBITDA for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2018.

The transaction is expected to be completed prior to the beginning of the 2018/2019 ski season.