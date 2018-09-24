Tecnoglass announces a strategic alliance with Schüco

Tecnoglass announced a new alliance with Schüco USA LLLP to manufacture and sell Schüco’s architectural systems to external customers in North America and Latin America, alongside the existing ESWindows products.

Additionally, Tecnoglass will extrude and paint aluminum profile designs as part of Schüco’s global supply chain primarily for products sold in the United States.

Schüco USA LLLP, a worldwide leader of architectural systems headquartered in Germany, with more than 60 years of experience and a presence in over 80 countries. Schüco is known for its expertise in the innovative design of building envelopes, windows, doors and façade systems, for the construction industry.

Press Release