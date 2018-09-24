Rosehill Resources announces public offering of class A common stock

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6.15M shares of its Class A common stock and expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 922.5K Class A Common Stock.

The Company intends to contribute all of the net proceeds of the Offering to Rosehill Operating Company, LLC in exchange for a number of units in Rosehill Operating equal to the number of shares of Class A Common Stock issued by the Company in the Offering.

Rosehill Operating intends to use the net proceeds to finance its development plan and for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential future acquisitions.