Victory Capital to acquire Harvest Volatility Management

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to acquire Harvest Volatility Management, LLC.

Harvest, which had approximately $12 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2018, is a leader in derivative asset management, specializing in yield enhancement overlay, risk reduction, alternative beta and absolute return investment strategies. Based on AUM for both firms as of July 31, 2018, Victory Capital would on the closing of the transaction have approximately $75 billion in firmwide AUM. This includes approximately $16 billion, or 21% of total AUM, in its Solutions Platform strategies.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share, will be financed through a combination of debt, equity and cash on the balance sheet, with the potential for an earn-out, payable to the sellers, over time if certain growth objectives are met.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2019, and is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, conditions and consents, including approval by Harvest’s clients.

