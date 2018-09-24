FDA lifts clinical hold on Sarepta's DMD gene therapy program

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announces that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) micro-dystrophin gene therapy program.

The company developed an action plan, including an audit of the plasmid supplier, and committed to use GMP-s plasmid for all future production lots.

The FDA instituted the clinical hold two months ago due to the presence of trace amounts of DNA fragment in a manufacturing lot of research-grade plasmid supplied by a third party.

Previously: Sarepta Muscular Dystrophy trial placed on clinical hold; shares down 4.5% (July 25)