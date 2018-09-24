Sirius XM buying Pandora in $3.5B deal

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has agreed to purchase Pandora (NYSE:P) in an all-stock deal valued at about $3.5B. Pandora owners will receive 1.44 SIRI shares for each Pandora share they hold, an implied price of $10.14 per share vs. Friday's $9.09 close.

There is a "go-shop" provision.

The deal is seen closing in Q1 of 2019.

Alongside, SIRI reiterates its full-year 2018 outlook of self-pay net subscriber additions of 1.15M, adjusted EBITDA of $2.175B, and free cash flow of $1.5B. Pandora reiterates its Q3 guidance of $390M-$405M revenue.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.