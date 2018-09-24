UBS warns on Caesars Entertainment, MGM on watch

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are swinging lower in early action after UBS initiates coverage on the casino stock with a biting Sell rating and price target of $9.

The UBS analyst team notes that Caesars has only managed to grow EBITDA over the last year by trimming its marketing expenditure. Future EBITDA growth is seen as at risk.

Another warning from UBS is issued over the level of Las Vegas convention business in Q3. If UBS is correct with its forecast on a convention business softness, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) could also be in harm's way.

CZR is down 2.78% premarket to $10.50 vs. a 52-week trading range of $8.55 to $14.50. MGM is 0.4% lower .

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg