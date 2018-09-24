Alexion's Soliris shows treatment effect in late-stage rare CNS disorder; shares up 5% premarket

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PREVENT, evaluating Soliris (eculizumab) in patients with a rare complement-mediated central nervous system (CNS) disorder called anti-aquaporin-4 auto antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

The study met the primary endpoint of time to first adjudicated on-trial relapse. Treatment with Soliris reduced the risk of NMOSD relapse by 94.2% compared to placebo (p<0.0001). At week 48, 97.9% of patients in the treatment group were relapse-free versus 63.2% in the control group.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.