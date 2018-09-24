Seabridge Gold says meeting objectives at KSM Project, shares +6%

Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA) +5.7% premarket after saying this summer's program at its KSM Project in British Columbia is meeting its objectives after early delays due to bad weather and the impact of B.C.'s fire season on equipment and labor availability.

SA says the 2018 program includes confirmation work to ensure that the project is ready for final feasibility when a partner is secured and exploration drilling to further define the higher grade core of the Iron Cap deposit.

Five holes totaling 1,746 meters were sited to confirm the mineral reserves in the areas where production likely would begin, and drill holes in the Mitchell, Sulphurets and Kerr deposits confirm block grades comparable to model predictions.