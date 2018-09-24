Mercedes-Benz to import into U.S. from India

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) plans to start importing the popular GLC compact crossover model into the U.S. from a plant located in the western part of India, according to Automotive News.

Ford (NYSE:F) also uses India as a base to import some vehicles into the U.S.

Analysts think India could benefit in the automotive sector from the trade turmoil between the U.S. and China if it avoids the bright spotlight of the Trump Administration.

