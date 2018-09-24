Engility wins prime spot on $28B research & development contract

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) won a prime position in August on the U.S. Department of Defense's $28B Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract, also known as IAC MAC.

The company will now bid on task orders valued over $15M for work in 23 technical focus areas.

"DOD has been working on ways to more rapidly deliver needed capabilities to the front line, and I'm glad to see this translate to action," said Lynn Dugle, Engility (EGL) CEO, chairman and president. "On this new contract vehicle, Engility will provide high quality technical research and scientific and technical analyses in support of warfighting, security and operational needs.