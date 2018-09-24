Digital Realty starts 8.5M-share stock offering

Digital Realty (DLR) starts a public offering of 8.5M shares of common stock in connection with forward sales agreements to fund its portion of the recently announced $1.8B acquisition of Ascenty.

The company plans to enter into forward sales agreements with Bank of America and Citibank for up to 9.775M shares (if overallotment option is exercised), as a way to set the price of the shares upon pricing the offering while delaying the issuance of the shares until the expected closing of the pending acquisition.

Under the forward sale agreement, BofA and Citi or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell the common stock that will be delivered in the offering. Digital Realty plans to deliver, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreements 8.5M shares (or up to 9.775M share if overallotment option is exercised) to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price.

