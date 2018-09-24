FTI Consulting teams with Kira Systems to enhance contract intelligence services

Technology segment of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has entered into a partnership agreement with Kira Systems, providing FTI Technology’s Contract Intelligence practice with an industry-leading tool that automates the extraction and analysis of key provisions from both structured and unstructured corporate contract populations.

“Relying exclusively on manual processes for collecting and reviewing relevant data within contracts is cost-prohibitive and resource-intensive,” said Ryan Drimalla, a Managing Director in FTI Technology’s Contract Intelligence practice. “Kira’s ease of use and scalability will help our team automate the extraction of business-critical information found within these documents and, through integration with our existing suite of technologies, provide our clients with even more powerful and comprehensive contract discovery and analysis solutions.”