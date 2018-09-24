Weight Watchers pivots to health brand WW

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) announces that the company rebranded itself as WW to represent the broader the role it plays in helping its customers live healthier lives.

The company plans to use the Wellness that Works" tagline in the future.

"We are committed to always being the best weight management program on the planet, but now we're putting our decades of knowledge and expertise in behavioral science to work for an even greater mission," says CEO Mindy Grossman on the evolution.

Oprah Winfrey also says she approves of the transition.

The WW app will be updated on October 4 to reflect the new brand identity.

WTW -0.65% premarket to $69.31.

Source: Press Release