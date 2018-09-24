Akcea up 4% premmarket on positive mid-stage data on AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and affiliate and co-developer Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announce positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx in patients with established cardiovascular disease (CVD) and elevated levels of lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] that averaged three times the upper limit of normal.

The study's goal was to characterize the safety and tolerability of AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx and to inform dose and dose frequency for a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial.

Patients in the treatment group achieved statistically significant reduction of Lp(a) at all dose levels compared to control. Most achieved Lp(a) reductions below the established threshold of risk for CVD events.

AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx is part of a strategic collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Akcea will receive a $150M milestone payment from Novartis if it chooses to license the candidate. The prospective payment will be equally shared with Ionis. Novartis will be responsible for conducting the Phase 3 study if it exercises its license option.

Additional data will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago November 10-12.