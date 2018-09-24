Tech giants face Commerce Department hearing; Apple remarks leak

The U.S. Commerce Department will host a hearing on privacy this Wednesday at 10 AM ET. The hearing comes as privacy crackdowns in Europe and California drive lawmakers to consider federal regulations.

Witness list: AT&T (NYSE:T) SVP of Global Public Policy Len Cali, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP and Associate General Counsel Andrew DeVore, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CPO Keith Enright, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Global Data Protection Officer and Associate Legal Director Damien Kieran, Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) Communications SVP of Policy & External Affairs Rachel Welch, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) VP for Software Technology Bud Tribble.

Axios obtained the prepared testimony of Apple’s Tribble, who is expected to outline how his company doesn’t need to make money from user data, unlike Google.

Excerpt from prepared remarks: “We want your device to know everything about you. We don’t feel that we should. These concepts have guided our design process for years because privacy is a core value at Apple, not an obligation or an aftermarket add-on.”