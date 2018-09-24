Howard Hughes closes on $700M term loan

The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) closes on a secured, non-recourse corporate credit facility with loan proceeds of up to $700M, made up of a $615M term loan and an $85M revolver.

Includes right to increase the revolver by $50M through an accordion feature.

Five-year financing carries interest rate of Libor + 1.65% and refinances about $609M of existing debt that carried weighted average interest rate of Libor + 2.20% and a weighted average remaining term of 1.7 years.

Initial amount drawn is $615M.

HHC hedge interest rate risk with a swap on the term loan portion of the facility through maturity.

Previously: Howard Hughes Corp. buys two office buildings, land in Woodlands, TX (Sept. 5)