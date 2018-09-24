Pembina Pipeline lifts full-year EBITDA, plans more Montney infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says it is raising its FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.75B-$2.85B from $2.65B-$2.75B previously, citing strong YTD results.

PBA also says it will develop $120M worth of additional pipeline and terminalling infrastructure in the Wapiti region in Alberta and in northeastern British Columbia in conjunction with incremental volume commitments from customers on the Peace pipeline.

"We are seeing increased throughput on our conventional pipelines and fractionators, strong results from the assets acquired previously from Veresen and higher marketing revenues due to widening frac spreads," says CFO Scott Burrows.