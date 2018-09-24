Mylan teams up with Atomo Diagnostics for HIV self-testing in low and middle-income countries

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Atomo Diagnostics collaborates to commercialize CE-Marked in vitro HIV rapid diagnostic tests for self-testing in low and middle-income countries, allowing individuals to confidently screen themselves in the privacy of their own homes with a device engineered for simplicity and accuracy.

The test results are delivered in just 15 minutes, which is essential for access to early treatment and care.

Mylan has exclusive rights to commercialize the products in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Latin America and plans to launch the Mylan HIV Self-Test in global markets in early 2019.