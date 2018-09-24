Comcast picks up downgrades after Sky bid

Analysts take action on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) after this weekend’s winning bid for UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY).

MoffettNathanson downgrades Comcast from Buy to Neutral with analyst Craig Moffett fearing that “Sky will be an albatross.”

Moffett says Sky’s growth potential will need to offset declines in the core business.

Oppenheimer downgrades Comcast from Outperform to Perform, citing increasing OTT/Wireless pressure.

Comcast shares are down 4.2% premarket to $36.31. \

