AnaptysBio down 8% premarket on mid-stage etokimab data in eosinophilic asthma

Thinly traded AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) slips 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of topline results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating IL-33 inhibitor etokimab in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Patients in the treatment group experienced an 8% improvement in a measure of lung function called Forced Exhaled Volume in One Second (FEV1) at day 2 compared to placebo. The separation expanded to 11% at day 64 due mainly to a drop in the control group to back to 4% from 8% at day 36.

Blood eosinophil count dropped 31% in the treatment group at day 2 and 46% at day 64 compared to placebo. The increase in separation was influenced by a 33% drop in the control group from day 2.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a medical conference in 2019.

A multidose Phase 2b study will be launched in 2019.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.