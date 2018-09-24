Aridis Pharmaceuticals issues additional broad patent for AR-201and AR-401

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) further strengthens its intellectual property estate with the issuance of additional broad patent coverage for two of its product candidate mAbs, AR-201 and AR-401.

AR-401: 'Novel targets of Acinetobacter baumannii'. Patents and patent pending applications in this family are expected to expire in 2032.

AR-201: : 'Human Monoclonal Antibody Specific for the F Protein of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)'. The issuance of this new patent, expected to provide protection until 2034, brings total number of patents or patents pending of AR-201 to seven.