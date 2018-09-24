FIS boosts revolving credit line, starts U.S. commercial paper program

FIS (NYSE:FIS) boosts its unsecured revolving credit facility to $4B from $3B and extends maturity to 2023.

Also, FIS establishes a new U.S. commercial paper program under which it may issue, on a private placement basis, notes up to $4.0B.

Terms of the amended and restated revolving credit line include maximum leverage ratio remaining at 3.50x with potential step-ups to 4.00x or 4.50x following acquisitions of a certain size.

Borrowings under the credit line will be used for general corporate purposes including backstopping any notes that FIS may issue under the new CP program.

