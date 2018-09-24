Buy the Amazon-related dip in Wayfair - Piper

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had a rough week after Amazon introduced "Storefronts" and "Scout."

Not to worry, says Piper's Peter Keith, noting these Amazon-related dips have proved to be excellent buying opportunities for Wayfair (W) over the past couple of years. Testing Scout, Keith and team found things to be "clunky," and still behind Wayfair's own curated suggestions offering.

Keith has even higher conviction in Wayfair hitting the outlook for $150M of EBITDA by 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

