Symantec +3% on competed Audit Committee investigation

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) announces that the Audit Committee of its board has concluded the previously announced internal investigation.

The only expected change to filings relates to a 4Q18 transaction for $13M where the investigation found $12M of that total should be deferred. The Q4 and 1Q19 financial results will be revised to take this into account.

Symantec hopes to file its missing 10-K before October 27.

The Audit Committee identified “certain behavior” inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct and related policies and referred the matters to the company for appropriate actions.

Symantec shares are up 3% premarket to $21.52.

