Tetra Bio-Pharma announces significant progress in its clinical trial for PPP005 the cannabis oil-based capsules

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) and Santé Cannabis, announces that the first clinical trial of its kind in evaluating the safety and efficacy of different doses and ratios of cannabis oils versus placebo will be completed later this autumn. promised.

Dr. Chamberland, interim CEO and CSO added, "We continue to deliver on our business model that provides for evidence-based research to support the usage of cannabis-derived products and provide the medical community with the data they have been demanding from this sector. The trial has already provided unique valuable clinical data on both safe and efficacious dose levels of CBD and THC-CBD oils. This data will allow Tetra to advance to the next phase of product development wherein the company is developing products for its commercial partner Genacol Corporation Canada, as well as food supplements for the retail market and finally, our capsules that we intend to use in the treatment of chronic and cancer related pain. Tetra has already established itself as a trailblazer in the natural health product segment with the announcement of our intention to launch a Hemp Energy Drink and we intend to build on that momentum.”