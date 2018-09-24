IAMGOLD reports 51% increase in reserves at Rosebel gold mine

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +3.8% premarket after providing an updated resource and reserve estimate for its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname.

IAG says consolidated reserves at Rosebel rose 51%, or 1.6M oz., to 4.7M oz., including 1M oz. from the Saramacca deposit, while measured and indicated resources gained 2%, or 100K oz., to 9.3M oz.

IAG forecasts a mine life of 15 years to 2033, adding five years to the life-of-mine plan reported in the 2017 technical report, with average annual production of 281K oz. and peak annual production of 362K oz.