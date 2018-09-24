FlexShopper awarded patent for LTO system

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) has been awarded U.S. Patent Number 10,089,682 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its system that enables e-commerce servers to complete LTO transactions through their e-commerce websites.

Brad Bernstein, CEO, stated, “The issuance of this patent represents a significant milestone for FlexShopper and underscores our continuous innovation to LTO payment technology. We believe this patent will constitute a significant differentiator for us as we seek to continue to build our position as a leading LTO payment solution provider and national LTO retailer.”