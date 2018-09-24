INSYS Therapeutics completes initial clinical study of dronabinol inhalation, shares up 3.7% premarket

INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) has completed a human proof-of-concept study of dronabinol inhalation using a novel and patented breath-actuated device licensed exclusively from U.K.-based Senzer Ltd.

“This pharmacokinetic study provides evidence of our unique drug-device combination’s viability as a mechanism to deliver dronabinol into the distal lung for rapid systemic absorption,” said Steve Sherman, senior vice president of regulatory affairs for INSYS Therapeutics. “Its completion represents the next step in our clinical development program for dronabinol inhalation as an investigational product concept, which has future potential in the treatment of a variety of conditions, including anorexia in cancer.”

The study indicates that inhaled dronabinol has a faster absorption rate at a fraction of the oral dose.