RBC presents AMD bull case; reports of sell-side firm questioning share gain

RBC Capital starts AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Outperform and a $40 price target with an upside to $60.

Firm is positive on AMD on server growth, gaming demand, and margin expansion.

RBC outlines a bull case for $2+ 2021E EPS.

On the other side, Notable Calls reports hearing a sell-side firm saying it has found zero evidence of AMD achieving incremental share gains in servers.

Sources: StreetAccount/Notable Calls.

AMD shares are up 0.1% premarket to $31.04.

Update with more color from RBC:

Analyst Mitch Steves cites steady demand for gaming chips and solid gains in the server market and says that while AMD will remain volatile, it trades at a “notable discount on a sales basis relative to peer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).”

Steves calls AMD’s latest graphics processor “competitive” and expects the second-gen to “surpass Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a performance vs. cost basis.”