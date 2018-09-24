Citi removes Applied Materials from its Focus List

Citi removes Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from its Focus List but remains at a Buy rating.

Analyst Atif Malik cites a leak of near-term catalysts.

Applied Materials has suffered from the recent semi industry pressures and stumbled after its Q3 report in mid-August included downside guidance and a near-term customer spend warning.

Applied Materials shares are down 1% premarket to $39.23. Shares are down 17.4% in the quarter and 22.5% YTD.

