RepliCel Life Sciences and YOFOTO Health obtain all approvals needed to complete investment

RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCQB:REPCF) has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and YOFOTO (China) Health Industry Co. from Chinese regulatory authorities, required to complete the investment for a previously announced collaboration agreement focused on commercialization of select RepliCel products in Greater China.

The investment portion of the Transaction is a C$5.09M purchase of common shares at C$0.95 per Share and will include 20% warrant coverage exercisable at C$0.95 per Share for a period of two years. The deal structure also includes milestone payments, sales royalties, and a commitment by YOFOTO to finance, over the next five years.

In addition to being a shareholder in RepliCel, YOFOTO will collaborate with RepliCel on the further development and commercialization of RepliCel's tendon regeneration cell therapy (RCT-01), skin rejuvenation cell therapy (RCS-01), and its injection technology for dermal applications (RCI-02) (excluding hair-related treatments) in the Territory.