AstraZeneca's dapagliflozin reduced CV risk in large-scale T2D study

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces positive results from a large-scale cardiovascular outcomes study, DECLARE-TIMI 58, evaluating Farxiga (dapagliflozin) in more than 17,000 adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The trial met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority (no worse than) to placebo as determined by the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). It also demonstrated a statistically significant reduction on the composite endpoint of hospitalization for heart failure or CV death. Fewer MACE events were observed in the Farxiga group but the separation from placebo did not reach statistical significance.

Complete results will be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago on November 10.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.