Barrick Gold, China's Shandong Gold to cross invest up to $300M in shares

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) says it reached an investment agreement with China's Shandong Gold in which Shandong will purchase as much as $300M worth of ABX shares and ABX will invest an equivalent amount in Shandong's publicly listed mining company, reflecting a deepening partnership between the two groups.

Last year, Shandong bought a 50% stake in ABX's Veladero mine in Argentina, and Shandong is carrying out an independent evaluation of ABX’s Lama project, including an analysis of potential synergies between Lama and the nearby Veladero operation.