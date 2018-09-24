Turkish lira climbs amid optimism for U.S. pastor release

Turkish Lira rises 1.4% to 6.21 lira per U.S. dollar after the Wall Street Journal reports that Turkish authorities are indicating that an American pastor that's been detained in Turkey on terrorism charges could be released next month.

YTD, the Turkish lira has fallen 39% against the U.S. dollar amid economic woes and tensions with the U.S. over its detention of Andrew Brunson.

A Turkish judge could release the American when he appears in court on Oct. 12, the WSJ reports, but only if the U.S. stops pressuring the country to send him back to the U.S., according to Turkish officials.

Last month, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on two top Turkish officials in connection with Brunson's case.

