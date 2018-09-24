WSJ: Dell will interview banks about potential IPO

WSJ sources say Dell (NYSE:DVMT) plans to meet with banks to discuss a potential IPO as a backup plan if the tracking-stock acquisition falls through.

Dell will reportedly hold the meetings this week with potential underwriters and has postponed its scheduled roadshow meant to highlight the tracking stock deal, which would give DVMT holders a total consideration of about $109/share in cash and stock.

Some investors have balked at the tracking stock route feeling that Dell has overestimated the value of its shares and underestimated the value of DVMT.

Dell still needs shareholder approval for the acquisition and has said its current offer is the final price. But a traditional IPO could end up lowering the valuation of the company.

Previously: Elliott Management lobbies against Dell deal (Aug. 27)