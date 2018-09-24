Sprouts Farmers Market -2% after Wells Fargo downgrade

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) dips after Wells Fargo warns on industry competition.

"While we like the SFM story, we can’t ignore the fact that the company operates in an intensely competitive industry undergoing structural change," writes the Wells analyst team.

The investment firm moves SFM to a Market Perform rating after having it set at Outperform. The new Wells price target on Sprouts is $26.

Shares of Sprouts are down 2.0% in premarket trading to $27.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $17.55 to $29.67.

Sources: Bloomberg, MarketWatch