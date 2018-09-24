Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/24/2018)

AMRN +280% on positive results from REDUCE-IT study.

AZRX +28% on achieving in pre-planned analyses, both its primary and secondary endpoints with a statistically significant improvement in the coefficient of fat absorption of 21.8%, in its recent Phase IIa trial of MS1819-SD.

AGTC +18% .

XBIO +16% .

SENS +9% .

P +7% on being acquired by Sirius XM.

TEUM +7% on $38M contract in Asia.

ALXN +7% on treatment effect in late-stage rare CNS disorder.

NEPT +6% .

GOLD +7% on being acquired by Barrick Gold.

ASNA +5% .

PDLI +6% on new $100M stock repurchase program.