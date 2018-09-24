Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/24/2018)

AMRN +280% on positive results from REDUCE-IT study.
AZRX +28% on achieving in pre-planned analyses, both its primary and secondary endpoints with a statistically significant improvement in the coefficient of fat absorption of 21.8%, in its recent Phase IIa trial of MS1819-SD.
AGTC +18%.
XBIO +16%.
SENS +9%.
P +7% on being acquired by Sirius XM.
TEUM +7% on $38M contract in Asia.
ALXN +7% on treatment effect in late-stage rare CNS disorder.
NEPT +6%.
GOLD +7% on being acquired by Barrick Gold.
ASNA +5%.
PDLI +6% on new $100M stock repurchase program.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox