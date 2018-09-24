Report: Mohan taking over as Facebook's chief in India

Former Hotstar Ajit Mohan is taking over as Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) head of India, wrapping up a yearlong search, the Economic Times reports.

Mohan will be VP and managing director for India, succeeding Umang Bedi who departed last October, but will take on an enhanced role as the company rearranges operations for a strategically important country.

He'll have responsibility for global marketing sales, partnerships, policy (outside of content) and communications. Reporting directly to Menlo Park (through David Fischer) gives India new prominence after former chiefs reported up through Singapore-based executives.