Immutep teams up with Merck KGaA and Pfizer in cancer combo therapy; shares up 7% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced partnership with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to evaluate the combination of Immuntep's fusion protein eftilagimod alpha and Pfizer's BAVENCIO (avelumab) in patients with solid tumors.

A Phase 1 trial will be conducted aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability and recommended dose of eftilagimod + avelumab in patients with advanced solid malignancies.

The Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany will sponsor the trial. It will be conducted under the existing protocol of the ongoing INSIGHT clinical study by lead investigator Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran.