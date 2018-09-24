Plains' Sunrise oil pipeline to start in November, FERC filing says

Plains All American (PAA, PAGP) will begin operations to expand its Sunrise oil pipeline in west Texas on Nov. 1, according to a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, helping to ease a bottleneck that has weighed on Midland crude prices for months.

PAA this month began filling its extended Sunrise pipeline, which when completed will add 500K bbl/day from Midland to Wichita Falls, Tex., with connections to the main U.S. crude storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

By Oct. 31, Sunrise will be full and “fully operational and capable of providing transportation services” the next day, according to the Aug. 31 filing that has not been widely circulated; PAA previously said it hoped to start shipping crude in Q4.

The pipeline will be capable of transporting 360K bbl/day by Q1 2019, enough new capacity that Permian producers can expand production over the following six months, according to analysts at East Daley Capital Advisors.